|
|
Jannie Niblett
Jannie Pearl Niblett, 76, of Booneville peacefully passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Sugar Grove to William Howard and Linnie Pearl (Wells) McConnell. She was a retired certified nursing assistant home health aide and a member of Sugar Grove Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed gardening, attending and singing at church, sewing and quilting and taking kids swimming.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johney Turner; a son, Roger Dean Niblett; four brothers, Jimmy, Clayton, George and Dean McConnell; her parents, William and Linnie MCConnell; and her stepmother, Mattie McConnell.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Niblett of Booneville; two daughters, Janice Jones (Gene) and Linda Schroyer (Kevin), both of Booneville; a son, William Niblett (Teresa) of Booneville; a stepson, Darren Turner of Mena; a brother, Lawrence "Deebo" McConnell of Sugar Grove; three sisters-in-law, Nita, Sherry and Nancy McConnell; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Sugar Grove Pentecostal Church with burial at Mountain Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. There will be no graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Mandy and Trish Jones, Chris Brown, Nate Hughes, Adrian Boling and Nate Parrish.
Honorary pallbearers are William Smith, Christopher Boling, Daniel Wilkins and Matt Heisler.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 26, 2020