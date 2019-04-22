Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Jasmine Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jasmine Phelps

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jasmine Phelps Obituary
Jasmine Phelps
Jasmine Kay Rain Phelps, 17, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 17, 2002, in Fort Smith. She attended Northside High School.
She is survived by her mother, Julia Phelps of the home; her father, Brian Phelps of Texas; a brother, Alexander Phelps of the home; an aunt, Jannell Lane; and cousins, Daelyn Baker, Madison Lane and Landry Kate Baker.
Family-hosted memorial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ozark View Chapel in the Turner community, near Mulberry. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now