Jasmine Phelps
Jasmine Kay Rain Phelps, 17, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 17, 2002, in Fort Smith. She attended Northside High School.
She is survived by her mother, Julia Phelps of the home; her father, Brian Phelps of Texas; a brother, Alexander Phelps of the home; an aunt, Jannell Lane; and cousins, Daelyn Baker, Madison Lane and Landry Kate Baker.
Family-hosted memorial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ozark View Chapel in the Turner community, near Mulberry. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2019