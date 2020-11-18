Jason Allen
Jason Allen, 44, of Charleston passed away Nov. 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Allen of Charleston; a daughter, Taylor Allen; his parents, Carrol Allen and Robin Allen; and two siblings, Breanne Allen and Caleb Allen.
Celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Smith Mortuary in Charleston. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First National Bank, Taylor Allen account.
