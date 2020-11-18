1/
Jason Allen
1976 - 2020
Jason Allen
Jason Allen, 44, of Charleston passed away Nov. 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Allen of Charleston; a daughter, Taylor Allen; his parents, Carrol Allen and Robin Allen; and two siblings, Breanne Allen and Caleb Allen.
Celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Smith Mortuary in Charleston. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First National Bank, Taylor Allen account.
To place an online tribute go to www.smithmortuaryinc.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
