|
|
Jason Bell
Jason Charles Bell, a loving brother, son and uncle, age 46, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019, in Moab, Utah, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 8, 1972, in Fort Smith, the son of James H. and Charla Roffine Bell.
He was preceded in death by three grandparents, Mema Bell, Charles Bell and Charley "Pepa" Roffine.
Jason had a loving heart and he loved the outdoors, woodworking, his family and friends. He was proud of his niece and nephews and loved them dearly as his own. Jason loved to share his vast knowledge of random facts. He worked in the cabinet industry for many years.
He is survived by his father, James H. Bell and his wife Julia of Siloam Springs; his mother, Charla Richardson and her husband Mark of Fayetteville; siblings, Nathan Bell and wife Hilary of Fayetteville, Melissa Bell Morris and her husband Wade of Fayetteville and Marcus Richardson of Prairie Grove; grandmother, Anna "Grandma Dean" Roffine of Greenwood; his adoring nephews and niece, Owen Bell, Braden Bell and Annalea Bell' and numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Moore's Chapel. Private family burial will take place at Evans Cemetery in Excelsior, under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Moore's Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Source International, 600 S. School Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72701.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Times Record from May 12 to May 13, 2019