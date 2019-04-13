|
Jason Helmbacher
Saturday, April 6, 2019, God decided it was time for Dr. Jason Douglas Helmbacher of Saint Louis to come home. Although we will never understand why, we will trust that God is good and He is faithful.
Jason was born Jan. 28, 1973, in Springfield, Mo. The joy of his birth was surpassed only by the joy of a life well lived. He was a beloved husband, daddy, son, grandson, brother, uncle, pastor, mentor and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Rachelle Wollenberg Helmbacher; his beloved children, Hannah and Isaac of the home; his parents, Neal and Carol Helmbacher of Fort Smith and Travis and Cheri Wollenberg of Shawnee, Okla.; maternal grandmother, Doris Pybas of Fort Smith; his siblings, Jennifer and Scott Ward of Fort Smith, Joelle and Carl Hirst of Louisville, Ky., and Eddie and Kristi Wollenberg of Ada, Okla.; his nieces and nephews, Luke, Brennan, Joshua and Samuel Ward, Talitha, Matthan, Elahnor and Aya Hirst and Chad, Emma, Cole, C.D., Reid and Deacon Wollenberg; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all of whom he loved.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, the Rev. Garth Pybas and Clarence and Edna Helmbacher.
Jason was a graduate of Elk City High School, Oklahoma Baptist University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Gateway Theological Seminary, where he received his Doctorate of Ministry in 2018. He served as a pastor in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, but his heart and his mission was in Bosnia-Herzegovina and with the Bosnian people, who he loved and served. His life passion was sharing his love of God and His word. His greatest loves were God, God's word, his family, his friends, the Saint Louis Cardinals, tacos, Nacho Libre and driving the boat. He loved life and life loved him. He loved fully and freely without judgement or prejudice. His life verse was Psalm 16:11: "You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore."
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to provide for Jason's wife and children. Please direct contributions to Rachelle Helmbacher at The Jason Helmbacher Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 11974, Fort Smith, AR 72917. If you prefer to make a tax deductible online contribution, you may do so through Grand Avenue Baptist Church's online giving platform at www.gabc.church/resources/giving and designate your gift to the Jason Helmbacher Memorial Fund.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019