Jason King

Jason Floyd King, 34, of Coal Hill died Nov. 4, 2020.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.

He is survived by his mother, Corina Rofkahr; his father, Floyd King; a sister, Amanda Brambila; a brother, Tyler King; and his grandmother, Janet Ritchie.



