Jason McMurray
Jason Keith McMurray, 38, passed away March 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City. He was born April 30, 1981, to Tamie (Fuller) Dees and Stanley Dale McMurray in Fort Smith. Jason received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Central Oklahoma and worked in telecommunications. Jason was of the Assembly of God faith. He will be missed most for of his kind heart and willingness to forgive. He was his mother and Nanny Shirley's pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his papas, Edward Fuller and Robert McMurray.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Tamie Dees and Darryl of Muldrow; his father, Stan McMurray of Short; his grandmother, Shirley (Fuller) Hicks and Edmond of Muldrow; a sister, Tessa Dees of McAlester, Okla.; two brothers, Dustin Dees of Austin, Texas, and Clayton McMurray of Muldrow; three aunts, Kathy Fuller and Rhonda Green and Jack, both of Muldrow, and Mary Berry of Alma; three uncles, Roger Fuller and Debbie of Muldrow, Charles Fuller and Sarah of Fort Smith and Bryan Fuller and Angela of Huntington; many cousins that were like brothers and sisters; a special cousin, Ally; and a very special friend, Natalie.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2 at Maple Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2020