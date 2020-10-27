Jason Ruston

Jason Glenn Ruston, age 38, of Ozark died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Little Rock. He was born Jan. 22, 1982, in Fort Smith to John Glenn and Carol Ann Howe Ruston.

Jason was a self-employed construction worker and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads and spending time on the Mulberry River.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Ora Leta Ruston; and his maternal grandfather, Clyde Howe.

He is survived by his parents, John and Carol Ruston of Ozark; three sisters, Leslie Broyles of Lavaca, Misty Ruston of Fort Smith and Amanda Davis of Van Buren; two brothers, Jonathan and Joey Ruston; his maternal grandmother, Melba Howe of Altus; and an abundant number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.



