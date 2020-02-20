|
Jay Carlson
Jay Richard Carlson, 59, of Hackett died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; four daughters, Maria Faries of Puxico, Mo., Rachel Herrod of Jackson, Ga., Paula Foster of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Denise Winchester of Hackett; three sons, Bobby Lipps of Jackson and Patrick and Phillip Garrett, both of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Carol Cornell of Lincoln, Neb.; 22 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020