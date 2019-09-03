|
Jay Detter
Jay "J.D." Dee Detter, 74, of Alma passed away Sept. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 15, 1945, the second child of Harold and Evelyn (Newcom) Detter. Jay attended Nickerson schools, graduating from Nickerson High School in Nickerson, Kan., in 1963. He also attended Kansas State University, Emporia State University and Wichita State University, graduating from Emporia State in 1968. Shortly after graduating college, Jay was drafted and served in the U.S. Army until 1970. Jay was a teacher and a coach, teaching science (chemistry and physics) in Topeka, Kan., Cheney, Kan., Concordia, Kan., and Kingman, Kan., along with coaching various sports. He was a member of United Methodist Church in Alma and enjoyed singing in church choirs. On Aug. 18, 1967, he married Sandra Mosier in Sterling, Kan.
Jay is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra of Alma; daughter, Terri (David) Rimovsky of Van Buren; son, Corey Detter of Urbandale, Iowa; granddaughters, Isabel and Elyse Rimovsky of Van Buren; and brothers, Roger Detter of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Steve Detter of Cedar Hill, Mo.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Detter Cox.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Elliott Chapel in Hutchinson, Kan., with Pastor Robbie Fall officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Friends may call 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Chapel, with the family present from 6-8 p.m.
Celebration of life service in Arkansas will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to a local or national Parkinson's disease or cancer organization to further research; or to a Parkinson or cancer support group in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019