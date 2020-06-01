Or Copy this URL to Share

Jay Pankey

Jay D. Pankey, 52, of Fort Smith died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Funeral service will be at noon Thursday at Central Christian Church with burial at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Kim; a daughter, Coley Pankey; two sons, Clayton and Bailey Pankey; a sister, Faith Lawson; and a brother, Russ Pankey.

Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



