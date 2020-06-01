Jay Pankey
1968 - 2020
Jay Pankey
Jay D. Pankey, 52, of Fort Smith died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Funeral service will be at noon Thursday at Central Christian Church with burial at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Kim; a daughter, Coley Pankey; two sons, Clayton and Bailey Pankey; a sister, Faith Lawson; and a brother, Russ Pankey.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Central Christian Church
