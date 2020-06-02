Jay Pankey
Jay D. Pankey, 52, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born to parents Russell and Shirley (Chism) Pankey on April 1, 1968, in Springfield, Ill. He was a computer programmer analyst for ARCBest Technology for over 30 years. Jay was an active member of Central Christian Church and a man of strong faith.
Jay was known for helping others, loving his family and his fine attention to detail. He loved deeply and selflessly. He exuded openness and provided a safe place to all entering his home. He enjoyed football games on Friday nights, exploring Nashville, phone calls about his favorite shows and helping his wife prepare her classroom. Jay enjoyed taking pictures, working on computers and finding good deals. He was an avid coin and stamp collector. To know Jay was to feel loved and safe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Anthony and Chris Pankey; and his father-in-law, Dave Williams.
He married Kim, the love of his life, in 1989, who survives him. Jay is also survived by a daughter, Coley Pankey of Benton; two sons, Clayton Pankey and wife Emily of Maumelle and Bailey Pankey of Nashville, Tenn.; a sister, Faith Lawson of Fort Smith; a brother, Russ Pankey of Bowie, Texas; his stepmother, Mary Pankey of Phoenix; his mother-in-law, Utanah Williams of Pocahontas; and several cousins, nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.
Funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, June 4 at Central Christian Church with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Mr. Pankey may be viewed from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Gary White, Jim Mikula, Mike Johnson, Greg Hale, Patrick Pinter, John Davis, J.D. Williams and Neil Rainwater.
Honorary pallbearers are the additional members of the 2:42 small group.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church Youth Ministries, 400 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.