Jay Peer
Jay Peer
Jay W. Peer, 59, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home. He was a stocker at Walmart in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Peer and Shirley (Wiley) Bostic.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy of the home; two daughters, Brittney Jones and husband Rickey of Greenwood and Cassie Peer of Fort Smith; two sons, Derek Peer and Jason Peer and wife Nicole, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Joe Peer and companion Heather of Fort Smith and Jere Peer of Norman, Okla.; two granddaughters, Destini and husband Logan and Arya; a grandson, Skyler; and great-granddaughter, Margaux.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Ocker Memorial Chapel, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
August 18, 2020
I am deeply saddened to learn of my old friend's passing this day. Although we haven't been in touch for many years my memory of him lives on of the times of our association as young men. As I often reflect back on those years with heart-felt appreciation of the times we shared I hope his family will do likewise during their time of sorrow. My condolences and deepest sympathy goes out to them.
Todd Stephens
Friend
