Jay Peer

Jay W. Peer, 59, of Fort Smith died Aug. 17, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy; two daughters, Brittney Jones and Cassie Peer; two sons, Derek and Jason Peer; two brothers, Joe and Jere Peer; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.



