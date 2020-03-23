|
|
Jay Seaman
Jay Seaman, age 60, passed away March 22,2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1959. He was of the Baptist faith. He was the longtime owner of Stan-Den Tool & Machine Shop in Van Buren. He enjoyed fishing and swimming with his grandson, Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Alton Seaman Sr. and Mary Frances (Coleman) Seaman.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Allison; a daughter, Jessica Ballance and husband Lee of Lavaca; a sister, Lisa Hightower of Fort Smith; a grandson, Hunter Ballance; a host of nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
Private interment will be at Oak Valley Cemetery in Lavaca, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2020