Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Seaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Seaman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Seaman Obituary
Jay Seaman
Jay Seaman, age 60, passed away March 22,2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1959. He was of the Baptist faith. He was the longtime owner of Stan-Den Tool & Machine Shop in Van Buren. He enjoyed fishing and swimming with his grandson, Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Alton Seaman Sr. and Mary Frances (Coleman) Seaman.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Allison; a daughter, Jessica Ballance and husband Lee of Lavaca; a sister, Lisa Hightower of Fort Smith; a grandson, Hunter Ballance; a host of nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
Private interment will be at Oak Valley Cemetery in Lavaca, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -