Jay Swearingen
Jay "Papa Jay" Swearingen, 54, of Pocola passed away March 16, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 17, 1966, in Talihina to Jessie and Akemi Swearingen. He married Patricia Presson on Oct. 1, 1988. He attended Buffalo Valley High School in Buffalo Valley, Okla. He worked as a plant supervisor at Fort Smith Waste Paper Co. for 29 years. He enjoyed Joking around and making people laugh. He loved his family more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Laney Swearingen; and a sister-in-law, Regina Furr.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Swearingen; two sons, Jessie and Danielle Swearingen and Charlie and Kim Dean; two daughters, Jennifer Swearingen and Kelcy Swearingen and boyfriend Jason Hendrix; a daughter/niece, Krystaline Cox; four grandchildren, Kaemon, Saphira, R.J. and Jessie James; his siblings, Ira and Doris Swearingen, Gwen Trout, Patty and Steve Smith, Horace Swearingen, Kay and Scott Hicks and Eva and Richard Freeman; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Lighthouse Family worship Center in Pocola, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
To place an online tribute, to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2020