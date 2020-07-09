Jay Vaughan

Jay Vaughan, age of 59, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Jay was born Jan. 8 1961, in Fremont Calif.

He was a loving father and papa to his family. He could always be found umpiring baseball for the Boys and Girls Club in the spring or on the football field in the fall. He loved serving his church family by driving the church van and he always looked forward to eating lunch with the Craigs. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Rocky Vaughan.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle; two children, Ashley Vaughan and Luke Vaughan and wife Chanley; and three grandchildren, Lilly, Oakley and Millie. He is also survived by his mother, Dee Ellis; his father, Ken Vaughan; and three siblings, Maria Vaughan, DeAnna Vitale and Debi Zupin.

Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 12 at 43 Assembly of God Church, 3839 Pine Hollow Road, Van Buren, with Pastor Randy Craig officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



