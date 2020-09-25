1/
Jay Whitworth
1940 - 2020
Jay Thomas Whitworth, 80, of Rock Island died Sept. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Whitworth residence, 22845 128th Ave., Cameron.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at High Hill Baptist Church in McAlester, Okla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop Funeral Service in McAlester.
Memorial contributions may be made to High Hill Baptist Church, 4276 High Hill Road, McAlester, OK 74501.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
