Jaybrianna Avington
Jaybrianna Christine Nicole Avington, 13, passed away at her home on June 9, 2019, due to medical illness. Jaybrianna was born July 20, 2005, in Auburn, Wash.. Jaybrianna was a very loving, very loved young lady. Her love for others was only equaled by her sassiness, adored by everyone. Her love of music, from lyrics to dancing, was something she spent hours on. She loved beading, making homemade slime and especially her Dr. Pepper — no ice. Jaybrianna loved helping others with young children and grandchildren. She always stuck up for her friends.
Jaybrianna is survived by her mother, Heather DeBoer; her sister, Jayleigh Avington; her brother, Jayden Avington; and many other family members and friends who loved her and will miss her very much. Heaven gained an angel, and a sassy one at that.
Celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Visitation with family will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, prior to the service.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019
