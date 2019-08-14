Home

Jayden Matthews Obituary
Jayden Matthews
Jayden Taylor Matthews, infant son of Heather Taylor and Joshua Matthews of Sallisaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Kaitlyn Matthews of Sallisaw; a brother, Tanner Mayo of Sallisaw; and his grandparents, Renee Crone and Deborah Matthews, both of Sallisaw, and Mike Quinton of Oklahoma City.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 15, 2019
