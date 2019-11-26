Home

Jayme Edward McAlister, 41, of Gore died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Gore.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Gore with burial at Fields Cemetery in Porum, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by wife, Telitha; two daughters, Summer Baber and Honey McAlister; a son, Michael McAlister; his mother, Marla; six sisters, Jaye Rogers, Manda Spears, Gina Pavatt, Karen Farrell, Kristen Cartwright and Kellie Berry; two brothers, Scott and Greg Standifird; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 27, 2019
