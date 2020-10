Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jayne's life story with friends and family

Share Jayne's life story with friends and family

Jayne McNew

Jayne Lee (White) McNew, 88, of Tulsa died Oct. 26, 2020, in Tulsa.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

She is survived by a niece, Stacey Wight; and a nephew, Michael Wight.