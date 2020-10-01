1/1
J.C. Hamilton
James "J.C." Charles Hamilton, 83, of Hackett passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home. He was a retired maintenance supervisor at Westark Community College, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Greenwood Lodge No. 131 F&AM, and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Hamilton; two daughters, Melissa Flint and husband Mike and Michele Daily and husband Darrell, both of Hackett; a stepdaughter, Kim Christensen and husband Phil of Hackett; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Baptist Children's Home, 10 Remington Drive, Little Rock, AR 72204.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Liberty Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
