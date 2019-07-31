|
J.D. Gist
J.D. Gist of Cowlington, Okla., was born Jan. 17, 1928, in Tucker, Okla. to John and Lela (Winn) Gist and passed away July 30, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 91 years. J.D. was a Navy veteran, having served in World War II, and was a lifelong farmer. He loved to grow vegetables in his garden and he became a great cook in his later years. J.D. loved his children and grandchildren dearly and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Susie Perry and husband Leo Jr.; his son, Jim Gist and wife Karen; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Gist Vincent and husband Bruce; nine grandchildren, Jay Gould and wife Tanya, Jeannie Seaton and husband Eddie, Dustin Gist and wife Lisa, J.W. Gist, Sandy Pankratz and husband Grant, John D. Gist and wife Angela, Leo Perry III and wife Meredith, Sarah Perry and Julie Jiminez; 16 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Katie, Landry, Mia, Jayden, Reagan, Spencer, Renley, Hudson, Emma, Miles, Zoe, Eli, Adrianna, Aubrey and Ashtyn; one sister, Alice Gibson and husband Harold; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Roger Gist and John Gist; four sisters, Vera Gist, Mattie Malay, Eunice Sutter and Della Davis; three brothers, Frank Gist, Bob Gist and Butler Gist.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Tucker Church of Christ with Mr. Taylor Joyce and Mr. Dustin Gist officiating. Burial will follow at Short Mountain Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, with family visitation from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jay Gould, Dustin Gist, J.W. Gist, John D. Gist, Leo Perry III and Tyler Seaton.
Honorary pallbearers are Davis Kelly, Barry Bolles, Grady Adams, Jim Stewart, Bruce Vincent, J.B. Adams, James Rouse, Darrell Craig and Mike Parker.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 1, 2019