|
|
|
J.D. Parker
J.D. Parker, 87, of Heavener died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Ina; two daughters, Joni Dinges and Patricia Hoebbel; three sisters, Wanda Shockley, Ruth Applegate and Gloria Williams; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More