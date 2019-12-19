|
|
J.D. Young
Jerald "Fluffy" Deen Young Sr., who resided in Charleston, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 15, 1938, in the Driggs community in Logan County to the late Lelan Young and Della (Bullock) Young. He was 81 years old.
J.D. worked in maintenance at Ace Comb Factory in Booneville for 33 years. He served seven years in the National Guard. He was a Gideon for many years, a Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1979 and Eastern Star. He worked at Cove Lake, near Paris, as a gate host for six years. He loved to farm, garden, hunt and trotline. He was a member of Coles Chapel Methodist Church. He was a great husband, father and grandpa and will be missed by all who knew him.
J.D. was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carol Ann (Oakes) Young; a brother, Darrell Young; and three grandsons, Lelan Warren, Cort Waine and Kyle Young.
J.D. is survived by his children, Jay Young and wife Dorinda, Steve Young and wife Sherry and Luane Young, all of Paris, Libby Rangel and husband Lewis of Fort Smith and Lory Chronister and husband Jerry of Central City; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial at Coles Chapel Cemetery, located south of Branch, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Young, Jay Paul Young, Levi Young, John Michael O'Mara, Larry Acor and Clinton Bottoms.
Honorary pallbearers are former maintenance employees of Ace Comb Factory, the men of Coles Chapel Methodist Church and Guy Gattis, Haskell Casalman, Kelly Bottoms, Larry Bottoms, Brandon Sory, Chuck Parsons, Phillip Coget, Dwayne Hopkins, Sparky Musa and Squeaky Bennett.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 20, 2019