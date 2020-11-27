1/1
Jean Acord
1928 - 2020
Jean Gilbreth Acord, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 25, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1928, in Webb City to her wonderful parents, Emit and Montie Keith Gilbreth.
She was a member of Webb City Baptist Church. She married the love of her life, Vurl Acord, on Oct. 19, 1946. They were married 47 years, until his death in 1994. Together they raised two children. Jean's greatest love was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her husband and her children. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was affectionately known as "MeMe."
She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Jim Acord and wife Carol of Ozark; a daughter, Gail Acord Bradshaw and husband Joe of Charleston; three granddaughters, Kerry Trotter, Jamie Hall and Jo Beth Bradshaw Dobbins and husband Blake; three grandsons, Kris Acord and wife Misty, Jody Bradshaw and wife Amy and Dustin Bradshaw; five great-granddaughters, Kristin Acord, Ashley Trotter, Addison Hall and Lilly Kate and Josie Grace Bradshaw; three great-grandsons, Jake Trotter, Coleman Acord and Brennan Hall; and a host of cousins and friends, who she loved very much.
Celebration of life graveside service will be at noon Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Highland Cemetery Ozark.
Open viewing will be noon to 9 p.m. Monday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Webb City Baptist Church.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
