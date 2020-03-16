|
|
|
Jean Basham
Jean Ann Basham, 80, of Van Buren died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Van Buren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Cottonwood Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Anjie Cockrum of Hartman; two sons, Van Basham of Bixby, Okla., and Ernie Basham of Dodson, La.; two sisters, Linda Tate of Roland and Bobbie Copeland of Muldrow; two brothers, Billy Click of Roland and Jim Click of Bixby; and six grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 17, 2020