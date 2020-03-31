Home

Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Jean Dicks


1936 - 2020
Jean Dicks Obituary
Jean Dicks
Jean Dicks, 83, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born June 28, 1936, to the late James and Fairy Carter. She was a member of Westark Church of Christ. She retired from Sparks Regional Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dicks.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Dicks and Charles Dicks, both of Van Buren; a brother, Sammy H. Freeland and wife Ann of Clarksville; five grandchildren, David (Stacey), Brent, Michael (Amanda), Bryan and Steven Dicks (Jade); a great-grandchild, Marley Dicks; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of Hospice, 2910 Jenny Lind Road, Suite 4, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2020
