Jean Fields
Emma Jean Fields entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1923, in Greenwood to Charles and Mildred Brewer.
Jean was passionate about her family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, traveling and anything related to the Arkansas Razorbacks. She was a devoted member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Fort Smith, where she served as a deaconess and Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved her church family and her pastors, Don and Carol Hutchings. She was a prayer warrior and loved to study and teach the Bible.
Jean was famous for her sweet tea, mashed potatoes, pecan pie and "grandma breakfast." She had a true servant's heart. She was loved by all who had the pleasure to know her and often fed and took care of them. People sought her out to be able to hug her and be the recipient of one of her "grandma pats."
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Blackburn Fields; two brothers, Ben and Charles Brewer; and a sister, Joan Rambo.
She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Perkins of Fort Smith; a son, James Fields and wife Linda of Sherwood; her spiritual daughter, Becky Wilson of Fort Smith; five grandkids, Steve Grizzle of Fort Smith, Sandra Lafferty (David) of Oakley, Calif., and Stan Grizzle (Jeanette), Kimberly Brown (Chris) and Lisa (Bill) Wiley, all of Sherwood; six great-grandchildren, Robert Toon II, Lindsay Emerton, Stan and Ashley Grizzle and Joshua and Caleb Wiley; along with many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20 at Evangel Temple Assembly of God. Graveside service will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Grizzle, Bill Wiley, Chris Brown, Josh Emerton, Robert Toon II and Josh Wiley.
Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Toon, Caleb Wiley and Matthew Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangel Temple Building Fund, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.