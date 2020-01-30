|
Jean Johnson
Valla Jean Johnson of Hackett, formerly of Paris, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 9, 1939 to Rayburn Harris and Stella Condley Harvel in Pope County. She was 80 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Harris; and her husband of 45 years, John Johnson.
She is survived by seven children, Donna Strozier and husband Otis of Hackett, Chuck Parsons and wife Linda of Caulksville, Dr. Jason Johnson and wife Elizabeth of Fort Smith, Jared Johnson of the home, Jim Johnson and wife Amy of Meridian, Idaho, Joel Johnson and wife Deborah of Greenwood and John Johnson and wife Kristi of Catoosa, Okla.; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Pruett and Judy Johnson; and a brother, Larry Lawrence.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Caulksville Cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Moore, Jon Dugan, Ray Parsons, Griffith Johnson, Kirby Vaughn, Jack Turner and Richard Rieske.
Honorary pallbearers are her caregivers, who she loved, Tracy Thornburg, Rose Shrum, Rebecca Woolsey and Pat Bray.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 31, 2020