Jean Johnson
Jean Johnson, 93, passed away July 28, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Fort Smith.
She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing and helping others. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, H.L. "Bud" Johnson; a sister, Ethel Johnson; and two brothers, Curtis and Riley Ferrill.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Susan Johnson-Wakefield and husband Phillip of Fort Smith; a son, Mike Johnson and wife Judy of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Leeann Gillam, Michael Johnson, Steve Wooten and Nathan Wakefield; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Temple Baptist Church Food Pantry, 5100 S. 31st St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.