Jean Johnson
Jean Johnson
Jean Johnson, 93, passed away July 28, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Fort Smith.
She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing and helping others. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, H.L. "Bud" Johnson; a sister, Ethel Johnson; and two brothers, Curtis and Riley Ferrill.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Susan Johnson-Wakefield and husband Phillip of Fort Smith; a son, Mike Johnson and wife Judy of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Leeann Gillam, Michael Johnson, Steve Wooten and Nathan Wakefield; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Temple Baptist Church Food Pantry, 5100 S. 31st St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
