Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Jean Martin Obituary
Jean Martin
Jean Martin was born Aug. 27, 1946, to the late Granville and Bea Mills in Booneville. A devoted wife and mother, Jean was an licensed practical nurse; she retired from Fianna Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was also a long-standing member of Order of the Eastern Star, which she and her husband enjoyed attending. Jean left this Earth to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, after fighting a battle with cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Martin of Barling, who she was married to for 55 years; a daughter and son-in-law, Marla and Blaine Stephens of Stillwater, Okla.; two brothers, Kenny Mills of Barling and Keith Mills of Russellville; and a sister-in-law, Vicki Mills of Russellville. Jean also leaves behind three grandchildren, Chandler Picco, Jayce Stephens and Savannah Stephens of Stillwater; as well as her two dogs, Mattie and Bentley.
Although she will be missed very much, we are comforted to know that she is in the arms of the Lord now.
To celebrate the late Jean, a memorial service will be held in her honor will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 21, 2020
