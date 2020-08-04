Jean McNeill
Jean McNeill, 89, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Aug. 2, 2020, after a short illness. She was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Rockholds, Ky., to Mabel and Edward Rickett.
After growing up in Elizabethtown, Ky., Jean met and married Bruce McNeill, who was posted at nearby Fort Knox during the Korean War. The McNeills were married for 65 years, until his passing in 2018.
Jean was involved in the Junior Civic League, Sparks Hospital Guild, Sparks Women's Board, Chapters F and J PEO, Hardscrabble Women's Golf Association and Hardscrabble Garden Club.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Polly Baker and Norma Neagle; and three brothers, Bill, Allan and Charles Rickett.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lugene and Dr. Sinclair Armstrong Jr. of Vian; two granddaughters, Aston Armstrong of Norman, Okla., and Sloan Armstrong Hart and husband of New York City; and a sister, Mary Frank of Jensen Beach, Fla.
The family is grateful for the kindness and care of the staff at Home Instead and Heart of Hospice.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 116 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Wounded Warrior Project
