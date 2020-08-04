1/1
Jean McNeill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean McNeill
Jean McNeill, 89, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Aug. 2, 2020, after a short illness. She was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Rockholds, Ky., to Mabel and Edward Rickett.
After growing up in Elizabethtown, Ky., Jean met and married Bruce McNeill, who was posted at nearby Fort Knox during the Korean War. The McNeills were married for 65 years, until his passing in 2018.
Jean was involved in the Junior Civic League, Sparks Hospital Guild, Sparks Women's Board, Chapters F and J PEO, Hardscrabble Women's Golf Association and Hardscrabble Garden Club.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Polly Baker and Norma Neagle; and three brothers, Bill, Allan and Charles Rickett.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lugene and Dr. Sinclair Armstrong Jr. of Vian; two granddaughters, Aston Armstrong of Norman, Okla., and Sloan Armstrong Hart and husband of New York City; and a sister, Mary Frank of Jensen Beach, Fla.
The family is grateful for the kindness and care of the staff at Home Instead and Heart of Hospice.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 116 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Wounded Warrior Project online at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved