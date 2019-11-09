Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Evangel Temple Assembly of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Myers


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Myers Obituary
Jean Myers
Jean Brannon Myers, 89, of Fort Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She was born July 26, 1930, to her late loving parents Harry and Dorothy Brannon. Jean was a true child of God, a lifelong member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God and loved her church family. She was passionate about cooking large family meals for her family and friends. She was known for her Christmas plates of candy and German Chocolate cake. She was the cafeteria manager at Northside High School from 1983 to 2005. Following retirement, she became a caregiver with Area Agency on Aging for several years. She adored and lived for her children, but especially her five angel grandchildren; Wren Myers Wallace, Ty Sutter, Aaron Sutter, McKenna Sutter and Brayden Myers,
She is survived by and lived the last four years with her youngest daughter, Michele Myers Sutter of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; her oldest daughter, Melynda Myers of Van Buren; and a son, David Myers and his wife Cindy, of Rogers. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Phyllis Brannon Gasaway of Fort Smith and a brother-in-law Steve Myers of Van Buren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 24 years, David Murl Myers Jr. and seven brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Ty and Aaron Sutter, Mike Mikles, Lee Barnard, John Brannon and Brent Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 5-7: p.m. Tuesday at Fentress Mortuary.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 1110 S. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -