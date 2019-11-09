|
Jean Myers
Jean Brannon Myers, 89, of Fort Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She was born July 26, 1930, to her late loving parents Harry and Dorothy Brannon. Jean was a true child of God, a lifelong member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God and loved her church family. She was passionate about cooking large family meals for her family and friends. She was known for her Christmas plates of candy and German Chocolate cake. She was the cafeteria manager at Northside High School from 1983 to 2005. Following retirement, she became a caregiver with Area Agency on Aging for several years. She adored and lived for her children, but especially her five angel grandchildren; Wren Myers Wallace, Ty Sutter, Aaron Sutter, McKenna Sutter and Brayden Myers,
She is survived by and lived the last four years with her youngest daughter, Michele Myers Sutter of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; her oldest daughter, Melynda Myers of Van Buren; and a son, David Myers and his wife Cindy, of Rogers. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Phyllis Brannon Gasaway of Fort Smith and a brother-in-law Steve Myers of Van Buren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 24 years, David Murl Myers Jr. and seven brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Ty and Aaron Sutter, Mike Mikles, Lee Barnard, John Brannon and Brent Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 5-7: p.m. Tuesday at Fentress Mortuary.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 1110 S. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019