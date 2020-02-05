|
Jean Riley
Jean E. Oliver Riley, 89, of Mena died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Mena.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinecrest Memorial Park under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Albin of Mena; a son, Ray Riley of Mena; three sisters, Charlotte Kirkwood, Suzanne Crowley and Janiece Vowels; three brothers, Jack, Gail and Harry Burdette; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2020