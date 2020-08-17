1/
Jean Russell
1931 - 2020
Jean Bernard Feild Russell died Aug. 8, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C. She was born May 15, 1931, in Petersburg, Va., the daughter of Theophilus Agricola Feild Jr. and Margaret Jones Feild. A former resident of Westminster-Canterbury in Virginia Beach, Va., she had recently moved to Wilmington to be closer to family, residing first in the Davis community and then at her daughter and son-in-law's home.
She was married for 51 years to the Rev. J. Shepherd Russell Jr., a Presbyterian minister who served churches in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith, until his death in 2004.
Jean studied at Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Va., and completed her bachelor's degree of religious studies from Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Va., known then as the General Assembly's Training School for Lay Workers. Active in many church roles, she was a model pastor's wife. She was instrumental in building Norfolk's First Presbyterian Church Preschool into one of the area's strongest, serving as director for many years.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as a brother, Dr. Theophilus Agricola Feild III.
Survivors include a brother, Dr. Bolling Jones Feild of Petersburg, Va.; a sister, Margaret Feild Kresge (Ted) of Atlanta; three sons, James Shepherd Russell III (Ellen) of Little Rock, Daniel Lindsay Russell (Sue) of Atlanta and the Rev. Theophilus Feild Russell (Laura) of Newland, N.C.; a daughter, Margaret Turner Meadows (David) of Wilmington; 10 grandchildren, Anne Kelley Russell (Kurtis Price), Elizabeth Russell Saviers (Marshall), James Shepherd Russell IV (Amanda), Jean Feild Patton (Robert), Herbert Barrow Turner (Elizabeth), Eleanor Bolling Turner, Kathryn Helms Hoyt (Bill), Anna Feild Russell, Daniel Lindsay Russell Jr. and Richard Feild Russell; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service was held at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg. Cremation services were under the direction of Atlantic Cremation Services in Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Academy of Music, P.O. Box 11146, Norfolk, VA 23517.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atlantic Cremation Service - Wilmington
3132 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 799-5460
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 16, 2020
Margaret, Shep, Lindsay, and Feild,
My thoughts and prayers are with you in the loss of your precious mother. May you celebrate her life joyfully and be comforted by your faith, family, and friends. Your mother was a pure delight of a friend to my parents and I bet she is giggling that sweet laugh from above. I was so blessed to know her and your dad and always felt like a part of your extended family.
Lovingly,
Lynn Stewart Mauze'
Lynn Stewart Mauze'
Friend
August 15, 2020
Jean was an ideal misters wife and very kind.
Helen Farrow Winslow
Friend
August 15, 2020
Jean was a ray of sunshine and an absolute joy to know. I know Shep is delight to hug his sweet angel again.
Terree Neal
Friend
August 15, 2020
Everyone here at Westminster Canterbury is very sad to hear of Jean's passing. Many have reminisced over the past few days about the beautiful person that Jean was! I had a special connection with Jean because my name is Jean Russell, too. Everytime we passed each other in the halls we each would say "hi Jean Russell " and Jean would shake her head and say "that's the craziest thing " and laugh. She always had the most beautiful smile!
Jean Russell
Friend
