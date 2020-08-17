Jean Russell

Jean Bernard Feild Russell died Aug. 8, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C. She was born May 15, 1931, in Petersburg, Va., the daughter of Theophilus Agricola Feild Jr. and Margaret Jones Feild. A former resident of Westminster-Canterbury in Virginia Beach, Va., she had recently moved to Wilmington to be closer to family, residing first in the Davis community and then at her daughter and son-in-law's home.

She was married for 51 years to the Rev. J. Shepherd Russell Jr., a Presbyterian minister who served churches in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith, until his death in 2004.

Jean studied at Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Va., and completed her bachelor's degree of religious studies from Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Va., known then as the General Assembly's Training School for Lay Workers. Active in many church roles, she was a model pastor's wife. She was instrumental in building Norfolk's First Presbyterian Church Preschool into one of the area's strongest, serving as director for many years.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as a brother, Dr. Theophilus Agricola Feild III.

Survivors include a brother, Dr. Bolling Jones Feild of Petersburg, Va.; a sister, Margaret Feild Kresge (Ted) of Atlanta; three sons, James Shepherd Russell III (Ellen) of Little Rock, Daniel Lindsay Russell (Sue) of Atlanta and the Rev. Theophilus Feild Russell (Laura) of Newland, N.C.; a daughter, Margaret Turner Meadows (David) of Wilmington; 10 grandchildren, Anne Kelley Russell (Kurtis Price), Elizabeth Russell Saviers (Marshall), James Shepherd Russell IV (Amanda), Jean Feild Patton (Robert), Herbert Barrow Turner (Elizabeth), Eleanor Bolling Turner, Kathryn Helms Hoyt (Bill), Anna Feild Russell, Daniel Lindsay Russell Jr. and Richard Feild Russell; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Private graveside service was held at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg. Cremation services were under the direction of Atlantic Cremation Services in Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Academy of Music, P.O. Box 11146, Norfolk, VA 23517.



