Jean Sabatier
1925 - 2020
Jean Sabatier, 95, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after a short illness. She was a former receptionist in the dental and healthcare industry. She raised her family in Brinkley, before moving to Van Buren to be near her children.
Jean was a longtime member of Heritage Church in Van Buren, where she volunteered for many years to help prepare the weekly newsletter for mailing to church members and knew exactly how it was to be done. She was widely known for mailing greeting cards to friends and family for every occasion. Jean also served on the bereavement committee of the church for many years and was the oldest member of her Sunday school class. She was an active member of the Van Buren Garden Gate Club.
She was a fiercely independent lady who loved her family and friends deeply. She will be missed by all and forever remembered.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lena Park; her husband, Charles Sabatier; a son, Doug Caldwell; a daughter, Brenda Caldwell; and a sister, Francis Seamon.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Green and husband Rick; eight grandchildren, Stormey Chastain, Taylor Carmichael, Kelly Moore, Brandon Morris, Aaron Morris, Jordon Morris, Amber Dedmon and Derek Green; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. Services will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
