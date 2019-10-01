|
Jean Summerhill
Jean Summerhill, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 29, 2019. She was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Lavaca to Ollie Chatman Sosebee and Alma Alice Neal Sosebee. She was a cook for many years at Ray Baker Senior Citizen Center and worked at Walmart on Zero Street. Jean enjoyed the holidays, especially decorating for Christmas. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Summerhill; two daughters, Kathy Summerhill and Gina McMurtery; and one son, Darren Summerhill.
Jean is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Steve Olson of Alma; three grandchildren, Christopher McMurtery and wife Michelle of Fort Smith, Chancey Olson and Audrey Hammond of Fort Smith and Camden Olson and Maggie Beltran of Alma; one great-grandchild, Bentley McMurtery of Fort Smith; her best friend, Shirley Carter of Fort Smith; and numerous extended family.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Hickory Ridge Cemetery in Lavaca.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019