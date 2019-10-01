Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Summerhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Summerhill


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Summerhill Obituary
Jean Summerhill
Jean Summerhill, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 29, 2019. She was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Lavaca to Ollie Chatman Sosebee and Alma Alice Neal Sosebee. She was a cook for many years at Ray Baker Senior Citizen Center and worked at Walmart on Zero Street. Jean enjoyed the holidays, especially decorating for Christmas. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Summerhill; two daughters, Kathy Summerhill and Gina McMurtery; and one son, Darren Summerhill.
Jean is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Steve Olson of Alma; three grandchildren, Christopher McMurtery and wife Michelle of Fort Smith, Chancey Olson and Audrey Hammond of Fort Smith and Camden Olson and Maggie Beltran of Alma; one great-grandchild, Bentley McMurtery of Fort Smith; her best friend, Shirley Carter of Fort Smith; and numerous extended family.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Hickory Ridge Cemetery in Lavaca.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now