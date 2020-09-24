Jean Williams
Jean E. Williams, 91, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 19, 1929, in Pawhuska, Okla., to Edmond Wesley Williams and Nan (Gardner) Williams.
Jean was the owner of Cathedral Stained Glass and a board member and past president of the War Eagle Craft Association. He was was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dannie Jean Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Zona; a daughter, Janis Williams-Lagpacan; two sons, Jerold and Jon Williams; and five grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
