Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanetta Falls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanetta Falls

Obituary Flowers

Jeanetta Falls Obituary
Jeanetta Falls
Jeanetta Brown Falls, 86, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Rogers and Gail Brown; a son, Randy Brown; a sister, Virginia O'Neal; a brother, Don Davenport; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.