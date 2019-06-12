|
Jeanetta Falls
Jeanetta Brown Falls, 86, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Rogers and Gail Brown; a son, Randy Brown; a sister, Virginia O'Neal; a brother, Don Davenport; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019
