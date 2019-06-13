|
|
Jeanetta Falls
Jeanetta Brown Falls, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a former telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, a former employee of Wasp Oil and Gas Title Search and a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Brown and Robert Falls; one daughter, Donna Crims; and four brothers.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Rogers and her husband Eddie of Booneville and Gail Partridge of Norman, Okla.; one son, Randy Brown of Gray, Ga.; one sister, Virginia O'Neal of Springdale; one brother, Don Davenport and his wife Dana of Fort Smith; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Randy and Daniel Brown, Todd Birkhead, Bob Craig, Corey Hamilton and Keith Love.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the or West Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 14, 2019