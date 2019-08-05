|
Jeanetta Walton
Jeanetta (Fields) Walton, 56, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Bush Cemetery in Marble City.
She is survived by two daughters, Tara Walton of Marble City and Amy Walton of Sallisaw; a son, Clay Walton of Wisconsin; five sisters, Anita Noel, Karen Diemert and Melissa Fields, all of Sallisaw, Marlene Latta of Vian and Wyleah Fields of Oklahoma City; a brother, Ray Fields of Sallisaw; and seven grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 6, 2019