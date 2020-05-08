Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Viewing
Sunday, May 10, 2020
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Roselawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Blevins


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Blevins Obituary
Jeanette Blevins
Jeanette McKinney Blevins, 76, of Barling passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1943, in Fort Smith to John and Lena McKinney. She was a Christian and a retired teacher from Dardanelle Public School System. Jeanette was an avid bridge player and a member of the Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club, where she served as president.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Benny Blevins; and a sister, Sharon Price.
She is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann Neidecker and husband Scott of Van Buren; a sister, Carol Gramlich of Marietta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Benjamin Neidecker and Remington Blevins Neidecker, both of Van Buren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service with interment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club, 1810 S. U St., Fort Smith AR 72901; or Jen's Kitty Rehab, 3123 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To view her online guestbook, go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -