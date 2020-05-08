|
Jeanette Blevins
Jeanette McKinney Blevins, 76, of Barling passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1943, in Fort Smith to John and Lena McKinney. She was a Christian and a retired teacher from Dardanelle Public School System. Jeanette was an avid bridge player and a member of the Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club, where she served as president.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Benny Blevins; and a sister, Sharon Price.
She is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann Neidecker and husband Scott of Van Buren; a sister, Carol Gramlich of Marietta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Benjamin Neidecker and Remington Blevins Neidecker, both of Van Buren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service with interment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club, 1810 S. U St., Fort Smith AR 72901; or Jen's Kitty Rehab, 3123 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To view her online guestbook, go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020