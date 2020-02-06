Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Jeanette Riggs


1931 - 2020
Jeanette Riggs Obituary
Jeanette Riggs
Jeanette Riggs, 89, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Fort Smith to Clarence Spencer and Hattie Flippin Spencer. Jeanette was a longtime member of Windsor Park Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd Lee Riggs; two sons, Lloyd E. Riggs and Jerry Riggs; and a daughter, Dinah Riggs.
Survivors include a son, Tom Riggs of Fort Smith; two daughters-in-law, Jo Anne Riggs and Rose Riggs, both of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services will be private, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2020
