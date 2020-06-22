Jeanette Wade

Jeanette Catherine Wade, 78, of Scranton died Sunday, June 22, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Scranton, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Indoor attendance is limited to 150 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.



