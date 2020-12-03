Jeanie Couch
Nola "Jeanie" Imogene Couch, age 98, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at her home in Hartford. She was born April 26, 1922 in Fanshawe.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Hartford for 78 years, where she she served in many areas, but teaching Sunday school and tending the nursery brought her great joy. Her greatest love was family time, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and quilter. Granny's chicken and noodles is the favorite family recipe.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth M. Couch; her parents, Oscar and Anne Pennington; five siblings, Enid Grigsby (Basil), Udene Boatright (Doyne), Sue Evans (Bill), Carole Tucker (Eddie) and Kirk Pennington; a son-in-law, Bill Guffey; and a grandson-in-law, Chad Wolff.
She is survived by two children, Nan Guffey and Mike Couch (Karen); four grandchildren, John Couch (Karen), Sarah Bohannon (Jason), Justin Childs (Amber) and Aaron Childs (Holly); 21 great-grandchildren, Mattie, Andrew, Wesley, Ryanne, Ella, Teghan, Miller, Brooks, Mason, Hudson, Maryah, Brian, Nathan, Bella, Michael, Clara, Addison, Kadin, Anderson, Kingston and Kolin; a sister-in-law, Betty Pennington; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and the Mercy doctors for their loving care of Jeanie.
Graveside service for the family will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are her grandsons, great-grandsons and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.
