Vian Baptist Church
W. 64 Highway
Vian, OK 74962
Jeanie Malinda Johnson, 84, of Vian died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Vian Baptist Church with burial of cremains at Box Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by six daughters, Ann White, Pam Baldwin and Debbie Rolland, all of Vian, Paula Smith of Webbers Falls, Okla., and Betty Jo Perry and Malinda Rolland, both of Gore; a son, Terry Johnson of Fort Gibson, Okla.; two sisters, Shirlean Davis of Vian and Ellen Truell of Sundown, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 7, 2019
